Opinion

CHRIS GILMOUR AND JOHN FRASER: Feeble JSE should be at the heart of a review after Steinhoff failure

It took us all far too long to wake up to the dirty deeds, but the punishment is taking even longer

BL Premium
01 February 2023 - 04:43 Chris Gilmour and John Fraser

It is difficult to think of an SA-listed company that has been run more disgracefully than Steinhoff. Ineptly audited, with an apparently blinkered board of directors and scant scrutiny from the JSE, Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste and his team were able to operate for years with a degree of impunity that would have been the envy of any Colombian drug cartel boss or mafia don.

It has taken the local bourse four years to impose its sanctions on Jooste for the fraud that occurred during his time at the helm of Steinhoff. In January he was fined the paltry sum of R15m, and he has been barred from being a director of a JSE-listed company for 20 years...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.