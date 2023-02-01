CHRIS GILMOUR AND JOHN FRASER: Feeble JSE should be at the heart of a review after Steinhoff failure

Investors await chair Jerome Powell’s address to gauge the future direction of the US central bank
A drop in nuclear output forces the European country to switch from exporter to importer as gas consumption rises in tight energy markets
By early Wednesday morning, the Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospitals had 50% and 65% water supply, respectively
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
Swiss lender’s private banking unit assigns zero lending value for notes sold by Indian billionaire’s companies in wake of Hindenburg report, which alleges corporate malfeasance
Most encouraging is the significant and surprising improvement in the business activity index relative to the previous month’s
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Surging invasion-fuelled manufacturing helps keep industry strong despite sanctions and other challenges
Celebrating with gusto the move of a player of undoubted potential to England’s second tier says much about how low our football has fallen
The domestic wine sector is utterly dependent on exports to balance its books
It is difficult to think of an SA-listed company that has been run more disgracefully than Steinhoff. Ineptly audited, with an apparently blinkered board of directors and scant scrutiny from the JSE, Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste and his team were able to operate for years with a degree of impunity that would have been the envy of any Colombian drug cartel boss or mafia don.
It has taken the local bourse four years to impose its sanctions on Jooste for the fraud that occurred during his time at the helm of Steinhoff. In January he was fined the paltry sum of R15m, and he has been barred from being a director of a JSE-listed company for 20 years...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS GILMOUR AND JOHN FRASER: Feeble JSE should be at the heart of a review after Steinhoff failure
It took us all far too long to wake up to the dirty deeds, but the punishment is taking even longer
It is difficult to think of an SA-listed company that has been run more disgracefully than Steinhoff. Ineptly audited, with an apparently blinkered board of directors and scant scrutiny from the JSE, Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste and his team were able to operate for years with a degree of impunity that would have been the envy of any Colombian drug cartel boss or mafia don.
It has taken the local bourse four years to impose its sanctions on Jooste for the fraud that occurred during his time at the helm of Steinhoff. In January he was fined the paltry sum of R15m, and he has been barred from being a director of a JSE-listed company for 20 years...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.