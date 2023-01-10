Companies / Retail & Consumer

Markus Jooste barred from boardrooms for 20 years

Former Steinhoff CEO implicated in the country’s biggest fraud could also face fines of R7.5m

10 January 2023 - 18:20 Katharine Child
UPDATED 10 January 2023 - 23:00

The JSE has barred former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste from holding the post of director at any company for 20 years and he faces two fines of R7.5m, the maximum possible.

The local bourse announced the decision on Tuesday after Financial Services Tribunal judge Louis Harms dismissed Jooste’s appeal against the censure. Harms upheld only Jooste’s appeal against the fines, which will be argued at a later date...

