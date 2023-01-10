Officials’ reiteration of hawkish comments puts the brakes on Tuesday's rally that had sent the all share to a record high
The technology and economy have moved on and the old electricity model is no longer fit for purpose
Stage 6 nightly power cuts start on Tuesday and will be in place until further notice
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Top Asian agricultural commodity trader wants to tap the deep pool of liquidity in the Middle East
Little-known or almost extinct varieties are making a comeback as vintners adjust to changing weather.
Gibril Massaquoi, who lives in Finland, is accused of committing crimes against humanity in Sierra Leone and Liberia
Dewald Brevis rapidly garnered favourite status with what is already for him a typically flamboyant half century, finishing not out on 70
The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
The JSE has barred former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste from holding the post of director at any company for 20 years and he faces two fines of R7.5m, the maximum possible.
The local bourse announced the decision on Tuesday after Financial Services Tribunal judge Louis Harms dismissed Jooste’s appeal against the censure. Harms upheld only Jooste’s appeal against the fines, which will be argued at a later date...
STEINHOFF
Markus Jooste barred from boardrooms for 20 years
Former Steinhoff CEO implicated in the country’s biggest fraud could also face fines of R7.5m
