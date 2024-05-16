Cybercriminals turn to AI in search of higher returns
Trend Micro blocked more than 159-million email threats and 40,000 ransomware attacks last year
16 May 2024 - 05:00
SA continues to be a prime target for cybercriminals looking to fleece consumers, businesses and the government, with criminals now focusing more on high-yielding attacks and leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI).
A new report from cybersecurity firm Trend Micro shows that it blocked more than 159-million email threats, about 8-million malicious URLs or links and more than 22-million malicious mobile apps targeted at SA businesses and consumers in 2023...
