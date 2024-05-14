De Beers to revamp strategy after Anglo leaves it out in the cold
Group says it will listen to offers from suitors and later in May it will present a new strategy
14 May 2024 - 20:28
De Beers, once a crown jewel in Anglo American, will in the next two weeks unveil a refreshed strategy after falling out of favour with Anglo’s top brass.
Anglo on Tuesday said it would listen to offers from suitors looking to buy De Beers as part of its biggest shake-up in a generation. The London- and Johannesburg-listed group in February impaired $1.6bn in De Beers after a plunge in prices in 2023 and a slow recovery...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.