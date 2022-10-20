×

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Raid on Jooste’s assets highlights lame-duck NPA

The Reserve Bank’s move signals some resolve by regulators and law enforcers to hold the former CEO and his colleagues to account

20 October 2022 - 05:00

If it was a surprise that the Reserve Bank suddenly attached former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste’s assets it was certainly a welcome one, and one that matters a great deal in an SA macroeconomic and political context.

It is almost five years since extensive fraud was disclosed in December 2017, when the company admitted to accounting “irregularities” that caused the share to lose R200bn of its value on the JSE, and Jooste resigned from Steinhoff with immediate effect...

