KHAYA SITHOLE: SA is blessed and cursed with parallel healthcare systems
Heart of the matter is the constitution’s promise of universal access, and how to implement it
16 May 2024 - 05:00
Just over three months ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that all that stood between the ANC’s long-held position of implementing universal healthcare and its actual implementation was a stroke of a pen that he needed to sign the Government Gazette.
The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been on one of the longest legislative journeys, which has transcended multiple administrations and taken so long to complete that some citizens can hardly recall where it all started...
