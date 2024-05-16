EDITORIAL: Parliament to cast final vote on crucial power sector reform bill
Less than a year after the draft law was introduced, provincial delegations will vote on it on Thursday
16 May 2024 - 05:00
The Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill is likely to cross its final parliamentary hurdle on Thursday when the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) meets for its final plenary session before the sixth parliament rises ahead of the general elections at month’s end.
Less than a year after the bill, which will reshape the electricity market, was introduced in parliament by the minister of mineral resources & energy, provincial delegations will vote on it before the bill goes to the president to be signed into law...
