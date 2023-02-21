Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff shares tank after another multibillion-rand settlement

Steinhoff says it has reached a settlement with the firm LWS on Monday to end all outstanding litigation between the parties

21 February 2023 - 13:53 Katharine Child

Debt-laden Steinhoff share price plummeted almost 10% on Tuesday in early trade on the news it had settled a lawsuit relating to a former business partner of Markus Jooste and European retailer Conforama, which it sold in 2020.

The settlement is worth €202.12m (R3.9bn)...

