January’s rally appears to be losing momentum as investors take profit amid uncertainy about US interest rates
Challenging global environment and domestic pressures place the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation at serious risk
But the city keeps defending marine outfalls, even while ‘forever’ chemicals cannot be broken down
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
Pharmaceutical manufacturer is facing increasing margin pressure on its portfolio of medicines governed by the Single Exit Price regulations
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Russian president suspends participation in the New START Treaty, the most recent big arms control pact between Moscow and Washington
Kaizer Chiefs' teen rising star Mduduzi Shabalala has revealed he grew up supporting Orlando Pirates but says now he will “die a Chiefs fan”
Petroleum retailers say mini tanker trailers create a potentially life-threatening hazard to motorists
Steinhoff shares tank after another multibillion-rand settlement
Steinhoff says it has reached a settlement with the firm LWS on Monday to end all outstanding litigation between the parties
Debt-laden Steinhoff share price plummeted almost 10% on Tuesday in early trade on the news it had settled a lawsuit relating to a former business partner of Markus Jooste and European retailer Conforama, which it sold in 2020.
The settlement is worth €202.12m (R3.9bn)...
