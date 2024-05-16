OBITUARY: Pioneering ConCourt justice Yvonne Mokgoro remembered for her ‘ubuntu jurisprudence’
16 May 2024 - 05:00
It was already late in the evening when justice Yvonne Mokgoro took to the podium as the keynote speaker at the Wits final-year law dinner in November 2013. The room was buzzing with excitement, everyone eager to take to the dance floor.
Most of what happened that night has faded from my memory but what has stuck was Mokgoro’s simple advice to us: “Be present.” Speaking with her classic calm and graceful tone, Mokgoro — who died on May 9 — reminded us that, as we began our legal careers the following year, we would be the most junior people at whatever tables we sat...
