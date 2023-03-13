Companies / Retail & Consumer

TFG says load-shedding reduced turnover by R1bn

Retailer says consumers spend less, visit malls less often, and it has fewer trading hours when it closes stores due to blackouts

BL Premium
13 March 2023 - 11:56 Katharine Child

Clothing retailer TFG Africa, owner of Markham, Coricraft, Jet, Fabiani and The Fix brands among others, has predicted it lost R1bn in revenue due to load-shedding in its year to end-March. 

The owner of more than 30 brands, says consumers spend less, visit malls less often, and it has fewer trading hours when it closes stores due to blackouts . ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.