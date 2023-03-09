Money & Investing

Is this as good as it gets for Woolworths?

The retailer has done the fixing it needed — now what?

09 March 2023 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

The two divisions of Woolworths that needed urgent attention are well on their way to being sorted: David Jones is sold; and the fashion business is on track with its turnaround.

The worry, now, is that the star performer — food — is coming under pressure...

