National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: NHI law in focus

Business Day TV speaks to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA

15 May 2024 - 20:25
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA. Busa Busa lobbied hard against the National Health Insurance Bill. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA. Busa Busa lobbied hard against the National Health Insurance Bill. Picture: THULANI MBELE

SA’s National Health Insurance (NHI) legislation, which aims to provide universal coverage to South Africans, has faced strong opposition. Business Day TV spoke to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA for more insight.

South Africa's National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, which aims to provide universal coverage to South Africans has faced strong opposition. Business Day TV spoke to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) for more insight.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Legal storm brews over the NHI Bill
National / Health
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa signs NHI Bill into law
National / Health
3.
Undersea cable break hits SA internet traffic
National
4.
Fiscal discipline must become the norm to restore ...
National
5.
Business and health professionals dismayed NHI ...
National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.