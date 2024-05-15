Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA. Busa Busa lobbied hard against the National Health Insurance Bill. Picture: THULANI MBELE
SA’s National Health Insurance (NHI) legislation, which aims to provide universal coverage to South Africans, has faced strong opposition. Business Day TV spoke to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA for more insight.
South Africa's National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, which aims to provide universal coverage to South Africans has faced strong opposition. Business Day TV spoke to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: NHI law in focus
Business Day TV speaks to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA
SA’s National Health Insurance (NHI) legislation, which aims to provide universal coverage to South Africans, has faced strong opposition. Business Day TV spoke to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA for more insight.
South Africa's National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, which aims to provide universal coverage to South Africans has faced strong opposition. Business Day TV spoke to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.