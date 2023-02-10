National

Consumer council says ‘minister of electricity’ is inconceivable in these times

Consumer Goods Council of SA also says it is concerning that the energy crisis has become so dire that a state of disaster has been declared

10 February 2023 - 16:34 Katharine Child

The Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA) says a skilled, hands-on person needs to be appointed to solve the power crisis at director-general level in the government, rather than a new government minister.

The CGCSA, which represents the country's retailers and food producers, on Friday said it was “inconceivable in these tough economic times and in the context of a bloated public wage bill the president is considering appointing an electricity minister”...

