Christmas fashion sales show shrinking wardrobes and bigger credit buys

Consumers are buying more on credit at clothing and furniture retailers, yet sales volumes show almost no growth over December

06 February 2023 - 16:15 Katharine Child

While consumers’ wardrobes are not growing any bigger, the amount they owe on account may be, retailers’ festive season updates show. 

There was almost no volume growth in the December trading period, and, in most cases, fewer items were sold, according to fashion and furniture retailers’ recent trading updates.  ..

