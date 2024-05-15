Opinion / Letters

LETTER: NHI a world of hurt

15 May 2024 - 17:03
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/GORODENKOFF
Picture: 123RF/GORODENKOFF

The unemployment rate in SA, according to Stats SA, was in the region of 33% in the first quarter of 2024.

The original plan for the funding of the National Health Insurance (NHI) was tax deducted from the salaries of workers plus the taxation of companies. The UK, which introduced its NHS in 1948, has always had a low unemployment rate — it stands at 4.2%. That is the first important difference between the two countries.

They have strong visa and immigration controls, while we have porous borders, with an unprecedented influx of immigrants from all corners of the world and neighbouring countries such as Zimbabwe, Mozambique and others exploiting our meagre health resources.

We have an unbelievably high medical negligence claims bill that runs into billions, something unheard of in other countries. We run out of food and medication for acute and chronic patients in primary healthcare centres. We have a chronic shortage of all categories of health professionals. We have a high attrition rate with many nurses reaching retirement age and very few recruits undergoing training for nursing. 

So, if the government is adamantly looking for trouble, it can go ahead and push the country over the cliff. But it is very unfair that the incoming government in June will have to pick up the pieces, as the ANC government has delayed the implementation of this unworkable policy long enough for someone else to deal with the mess, while its own wishes will have been accomplished because it will have received the votes of the ill-informed poor and destitute communities who are always hoping for free services from the government, even though they have been let down so many times in the past.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Ramaphosa signs NHI Bill into law

However, for now, medical schemes will continue to provide cover for private healthcare services
National
2 hours ago

LETTER: Signing of NHI Bill is mercenary

Wednesday’s act will see the odds of an ANC-DA alliance lengthening
Opinion
34 minutes ago

Legal storm brews over the NHI Bill

Industry associations, healthcare professionals and organised business prepare for legal challenges
National
12 hours ago

LUYANDA NJILO: Investors await clarity as NHI bill signed amid 200,000-bed deficit in hospitals

The central issue is how SA will finance the hefty annual price tag
Opinion
12 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
LUYANDA NJILO: Investors await clarity as NHI ...
Opinion
3.
JOHN DLUDLU: Anglo horse has bolted — let it go ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Would you shop at Gordhan’s Shoprite?
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: Business, state partnership is for the ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.