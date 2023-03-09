World

Internal combustion vehicle owners happier with service than EV drivers: survey

Recall rates, which are more than double for EVs than their petrol/diesel counterparts, are a leading factor

09 March 2023 - 17:59 Kannaki Deka
Picture: 123RF/romanzaiets
Picture: 123RF/romanzaiets

Customer service satisfaction among owners of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is lower than those who own internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, according to a study released on Thursday.

The JD Power 2023 US Customer Service Index study, which is in its 43rd year, saw a year-on-year score decline for the first time in 28 years.

Automakers are committing billions towards developing and building EVs and batteries as they shift their focus to cleaner mobility alternatives, but customer service satisfaction remains low.

Recall rates, which are more than double for BEVs than their petrol/diesel counterparts, are a leading factor, the report said.

BEV owners’ customer service satisfaction was 42 points lower than owners of ICE vehicles.

“As the electric vehicle segment grows, service is going to be a ‘make or break’ part of the ownership experience,” said Chris Sutton, vice-president of automotive retail at JD Power.

“The industry has been hyper-focused on launches and now these customers are bringing their electric vehicles in for maintenance and repairs.”

The study shows a decline of 23 points in satisfaction when an owner has to bring their vehicle in for a repair after a recall rather than traditional maintenance and repair.

Since its report in 2021, the consultants have found that owners now have to wait longer for their vehicles to be serviced due to labour, loaner vehicle availability and parts shortages.

Lexus ranks highest in satisfaction with dealer service among all premium brands and Mitsubishi takes top spot among mass market brands, according to the report.

The 2023 US CSI Study is based on responses from 64,248 verified registered owners and lessees of 2020-2022 model-year vehicles.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
India shifts oil trade with Russia away from ...
World
2.
Abraaj founder loses bid to avoid US extradition ...
World / Europe
3.
India faces high risk of night-time power cuts
World / Asia
4.
Hong Kong shops stand empty as top brands leave ...
World / Asia
5.
Amid minefields and cash shortages, Ukrainian ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

First Drive: BMW iX5 makes a convincing case for hydrogen

Life / Motoring

Motor industry looks to various EV options amid hampering blackouts

Economy

Porsche celebrates milestone with 100,000th Porsche Taycan

Life / Motoring

MARK RAINE: High EV import duty blocking industry transition

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.