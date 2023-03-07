Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite’s profit could have been higher if not for power cuts, CEO says

BL Premium
07 March 2023 - 10:07 Nico Gous

SA’s largest grocer Shoprite grew its profit more than one-tenth in its latest interim results, but noted that extra spending to minimise the impact of power outages prevented it from being higher.

“We are disappointed that due to the considerable spend on diesel to operate generators across our stores during load-shedding, we are not reporting the level of profit and dividend growth that would normally be associated with this level of sales growth,” CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said in its results for the 26 weeks to end of January 1...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.