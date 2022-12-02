Companies / Property

JSE intends stripping Fortress of its Reit status

The company, constrained by its dual share structure, has not submitted a compliant Reit declaration as required

02 December 2022 - 05:00 Denise Mhlanga

Fortress Reit says it will object to the JSE’s intention to remove its real estate investment trust (Reit) status after it failed to submit a compliant Reit declaration on November 30.

The company has been battling to collapse its dual-share structure after shareholders rejected its proposal to merge its A and B shares...

