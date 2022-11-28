Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
The meeting between Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping marks a change in tone between the two countries now engaging in a reset of relationship
Business Day TV talks to Journalist, Mary Papayya
National Assembly set to debate the independent panel report on December 6, just 10 days before the ANC’s 55th elective conference
Platinum group metals producer invests in battery metals to benefit from expected rise in use of electric vehicles
Survey shows 52% of banks confident about continent’s economic future over next three years
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Network operator withdraws new emergency measure at the last minute as power prices threaten to nearly quadruple
Kudus brace overcomes a second-half fightback by Asian team
Rosberg’s team beat Hamilton’s on a tiebreak last year after finishing level on points.
JSE-listed Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) says demand for space at its malls is high, with retail occupancies reaching 98% in October.
The portfolio’s super-regional malls Sandton City and Eastgate recorded occupancies of 98.7% and 96.1% respectively...
Mall occupancies near 100%, says Liberty Two Degrees
Demand for space remains high with over 100 new retail leases signed
