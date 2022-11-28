Companies / Property

Mall occupancies near 100%, says Liberty Two Degrees

Demand for space remains high with over 100 new retail leases signed

BL Premium
28 November 2022 - 18:39 Denise Mhlanga

JSE-listed Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) says demand for space at its malls is high, with retail occupancies reaching 98% in October.

The portfolio’s super-regional malls Sandton City and Eastgate recorded occupancies of 98.7% and 96.1% respectively...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.