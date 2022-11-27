Companies / Property

Why global Reits present attractive investment opportunities

Sector trades at an average discount to net asset value of 10%, says Theodore Freysen of Catalyst Fund Managers

BL Premium
27 November 2022 - 16:49 Denise Mhlanga

Global real estate investment trusts (Reits), which have strong balance sheets and acceptable levels of gearing, also allow shareholders access to specialist and niche sectors often not available to the mainstream market.

Most subsectors enjoy favourable fundamentals with many property types able to withstand rental increases that keep up with existing higher global inflation rates. Also, there is good demand for these and no oversupply...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.