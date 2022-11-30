Companies / Property

Fairvest tells how it lifted letting

Portfolio vacancies now sit below 6% as small and big users seek new or additional space

30 November 2022 - 09:47 Denise Mhlanga and Nico Gous
UPDATED 01 December 2022 - 20:29

Fairvest’s focus on tenant retention and letting of vacant space saw portfolio vacancies, which peaked at about 8% mid-year, reduce to 5.9% by year-end.

Demand for industrial and retail space by existing and new occupiers continues on a strong momentum while the office sector has also seen an uptick in the take-up of space...

