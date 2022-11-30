Chinese authorities have lifted some restrictions in two main cities, but analysts caution against unrealistic expectations
Policies reinforce the dominance of incumbents and raise prices
Panel headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo finds the president may be in contravention of several laws
Ronald Lamola and Oscar Mabuyane refuse to stand down, citing official nominations to run
Of the 31,520 death claims received since the pandemic began only 4,706 were due to confirmed Covid-19 deaths
Good news for drivers of diesel cars as prices are expected to fall by more than R1.50 a litre
The government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal could depress prices amid local glut
Tensions rise between Hindu groups and Christian fishermen over Vizhinjam port project
An invigorated Tunisia claim a famous victory over France but still fail to go through to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar
This comes despite more manufacturers investing in self-driving protocols in vehicles
Fairvest’s focus on tenant retention and letting of vacant space saw portfolio vacancies, which peaked at about 8% mid-year, reduce to 5.9% by year-end.
Demand for industrial and retail space by existing and new occupiers continues on a strong momentum while the office sector has also seen an uptick in the take-up of space...
Fairvest tells how it lifted letting
Portfolio vacancies now sit below 6% as small and big users seek new or additional space
