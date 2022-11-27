Business Day TV speaks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
There are gnawing problems that cannot be wished away as the country drifts between two elections
Tsakani Maluleke warns her department may lose credibility due to other state institutions failing to maintain clean governance and deliver on mandates
National Assembly set to debate the independent panel report on December 6, just 10 days before the ANC’s 55th elective conference
The reprieve follows the resumption of talks among political factions with a deal to co-operate on a humanitarian spending plan
Finance ministers and central bank governors meet to discuss how industry can drive economic recovery
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Britain’s Royal College of Nursing trade union has announced dates for its first strike in more than 100 years
Joburg team secures a maiden home victory of the season and draws first blood with a solid if unspectacular 33-25 win
Binotto has decided to quit and search for his replacement is under way, says report
FNB’s commercial property finance division says increasing interest rates are constraining new business and business expansion and hampering demand for space and commercial property buying.
In a market that is highly credit-driven, demand for properties to purchase is directly affected by rising interest rates and a high inflationary environment...
Rising rates are slowing sales of commercial property, says analyst
Vacancies are likely to increase and tenants that are already under financial pressure will feel more pain
FNB’s commercial property finance division says increasing interest rates are constraining new business and business expansion and hampering demand for space and commercial property buying.
In a market that is highly credit-driven, demand for properties to purchase is directly affected by rising interest rates and a high inflationary environment...
