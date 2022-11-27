Companies / Property

Rising rates are slowing sales of commercial property, says analyst

Vacancies are likely to increase and tenants that are already under financial pressure will feel more pain

BL Premium
27 November 2022 - 16:37 Denise Mhlanga

FNB’s commercial property finance division says increasing interest rates are constraining new business and business expansion and hampering demand for space and commercial property buying.

In a market that is highly credit-driven, demand for properties to purchase is directly affected by rising interest rates and a high inflationary environment...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.