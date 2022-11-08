×

Companies / Property

Attacq will list on the A2X next week

08 November 2022 - 07:58 Nico Gous

Mall of Africa owner Attacq will list on the A2X next week while retaining its primary listing on the JSE.

Attacq’s primary listing on the JSE and issued share capital will be unaffected by the secondary listing on A2X, the company, valued at R5.1bn on the JSE, said in a statement on Tuesday...

