Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
A hot-tempered court spat with the SA Reserve Bank reveals that Markus Jooste’s alleged girlfriend, Berdine Odendaal, may have received R60.5m that originated with Steinhoff
Godongwana’s MTBPS contains promising signs of a fiscal turnaround, but sustaining these gains will be tough in the absence of faster growth
Xi Jinping looks unassailable after his re-election at the recent Chinese Communist Party congress. SA’s economy could feel the pinch as he turns his focus towards security amid rising tensions with ...
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
Volatility in property share prices may make it near-impossible to call the bottom of the market. However, investors are seemingly starting to re-enter the real estate sector on the back of what looks like dirt-cheap levels.
The South African listed property index is up about 10% month to date, clawing back a large portion of its 2022 losses. That follows what has been a rather rocky recovery since the index hit Covid-induced 10-year lows two years ago...
Why buy Reits when you can buy bonds?
The value proposition among the JSE’s property players may be just too good to ignore — but don’t expect a sharp rebound in share prices any time soon
