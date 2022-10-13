Mpact says one of its biggest customers will walk if Caxton prevails in its hostile bid, in the latest twist in this increasingly bitter tussle
The DA will complain to the IEC, as witnesses say the cash he gave a resident before a by-election was paid ‘to ensure they vote for the ANC’
Jane Austen would have portrayed the industry in SA in shades of tragedy
The coal party is red hot, despite a banking sector that left coal miners for dead. Though coal investors have made a mint this year, the party is almost over
As climate anxiety mounts, a project in KwaZulu-Natal is restoring some of the remaining tracts of SA’s Afromontane mist-belt forest
Mixed-use developments, which typically blend residential, commercial and retail components, are nothing new. But pandemic-related changes in how people live, work and relax have propelled mixed-use hubs to the forefront of the sustainable development movement.
The concept has evolved into what many now refer to as the “20-minute neighbourhood” or “smart city”. These are basically easily accessible, safe and attractive precincts where people can meet most of their everyday needs within a 20-minute walk, cycle or public transport trip...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
The rise of the 20-minute neighbourhood
Amid failing municipal service delivery, self-sufficient districts — where people can live, work, play, stay and shop, all within a 20-minute walk — are leading SA’s residential revival
Mixed-use developments, which typically blend residential, commercial and retail components, are nothing new. But pandemic-related changes in how people live, work and relax have propelled mixed-use hubs to the forefront of the sustainable development movement.
The concept has evolved into what many now refer to as the “20-minute neighbourhood” or “smart city”. These are basically easily accessible, safe and attractive precincts where people can meet most of their everyday needs within a 20-minute walk, cycle or public transport trip...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.