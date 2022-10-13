×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

The rise of the 20-minute neighbourhood

Amid failing municipal service delivery, self-sufficient districts — where people can live, work, play, stay and shop, all within a 20-minute walk — are leading SA’s residential revival

BL Premium
13 October 2022 - 05:00 Joan Muller

Mixed-use developments, which typically blend residential, commercial and retail components, are nothing new. But pandemic-related changes in how people live, work and relax have propelled mixed-use hubs to the forefront of the sustainable development movement.

The concept has evolved into what many now refer to as the “20-minute neighbourhood” or “smart city”. These are basically easily accessible, safe and attractive precincts where people can meet most of their everyday needs within a 20-minute walk, cycle or public transport trip...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.