Companies / Property

Township retail makes for compelling investment, says asset manager

Low vacancies coupled with growth makes this sector attractive for investors

BL Premium
03 November 2022 - 19:24 Denise Mhlanga

Many institutional investors favour the township retail sector which continues to show opportunities amid a slow economic growth environment.

Investors and financiers believe the trading metrics coming out of township malls such as increasing footfall, positive reversions and increased basket sizes point to a stable sector...

