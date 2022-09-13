×

WATCH: Attacq moves on from Covid-19 with dividend payout

Business Day TV speaks to Attacq CFO Raj Nana

13 September 2022 - 21:15
Mall of Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mall of Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mall of Africa owner Attacq has bounced back from the impact of the pandemic and reinstated dividend payments, with an annual payout of 50c per share. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with company’s CFO, Raj Nana.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

The real estate investment trust has significantly reduced its gearing, resulting in a strong balance sheet
