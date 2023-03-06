Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Higher coal and manganese prices boost African Rainbow Mineral

Business Day TV speaks to ARM CEO Mike Schmidt

06 March 2023 - 20:38
African Rainbow Minerals CEO Mike Schmidt. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
African Rainbow Minerals CEO Mike Schmidt. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

African Rainbow Minerals has weathered Transnet issues, as well as rising diesel costs. That’s as the diversified miner delivered a 40% jump in headline earnings per share, benefiting from higher coal and manganese prices. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Mike Schmidt, for a closer look into its interim performance.

