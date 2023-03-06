Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
African Rainbow Minerals has weathered Transnet issues, as well as rising diesel costs. That’s as the diversified miner delivered a 40% jump in headline earnings per share, benefiting from higher coal and manganese prices. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Mike Schmidt, for a closer look into its interim performance.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Higher coal and manganese prices boost African Rainbow Mineral
Business Day TV speaks to ARM CEO Mike Schmidt
