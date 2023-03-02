Strong weekly US jobs data and higher underlying inflation in Europe strengthen the case for further monetary tightening
SA-Uganda summit can be a driver of increased intra-African trade and offer further momentum to the African Continental Free Trade Area
Special Investigating Unit expects warrant of execution against assets belonging to Motsoeneng within days
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
Business Day TV speaks to FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger
Emerging market central banks have ample experience dealing with these conditions, including the political pressure that often follows policy tightening - Kganyago
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Widow of the late US Republican senator John McCain will replace David Beasley, who steps down after six years in the role
There has been too much talk and hardly any action in professionalising the game
Tanya Ritchie and Helen Hahn plan to drive from Joburg to Nairobi in their yellow 1981 Mercedes-Benz 240D
FirstRand got a big boost from higher interest rates. The lender has delivered a 15% jump in headline earnings, which helped it lift its dividend by 20% to 189c. Business Day TV discussed the company’s performance with CEO Alan Pullinger.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Higher interest rates work for FirstRand
Business Day TV speaks to FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger
FirstRand got a big boost from higher interest rates. The lender has delivered a 15% jump in headline earnings, which helped it lift its dividend by 20% to 189c. Business Day TV discussed the company’s performance with CEO Alan Pullinger.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: Impairments eat into Curro’s profit
WATCH: Motor industry alarmed by SA’s lack of e-vehicle policy
WATCH: Harmony Gold delivers double-digit profit growth
WATCH: Aspen posts lower half-year profit
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.