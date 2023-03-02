Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Higher interest rates work for FirstRand

Business Day TV speaks to FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger

02 March 2023 - 21:20
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

FirstRand got a big boost from higher interest rates. The lender has delivered a 15% jump in headline earnings, which helped it lift its dividend by 20% to 189c. Business Day TV discussed the company’s performance with CEO Alan Pullinger.

Companies in this Story

