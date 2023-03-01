Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Harmony Gold delivers double-digit profit growth

Business Day TV speaks to Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp

01 March 2023 - 21:37
Picture: 123RF/BASHTA
Picture: 123RF/BASHTA

Higher gold prices have worked in Harmony Gold’s favour. The miner has delivered revenue growth of 6% and an increase in headline earnings per share of 18% to 293c. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with CEO Peter Steenkamp.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Harmony’s interim profit jumps by a third

Company has completed a R3bn purchase of EVA Copper in Australia as it diversifies into the sought-after base metal
Companies
7 hours ago

WATCH: Aspen posts lower half-year profit

Business Day TV speaks to Aspen CEO Stephen Saad
Companies
1 hour ago

WATCH: Cashbuild's profit slips as home renovation boom fizzles out

Business Day TV spoke to Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager
Companies
5 hours ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Dis-Chem says white dispensary clients left after ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Balwin launches R10bn residential development at ...
Companies / Property
3.
Debt-ridden Choppies seeks new capital
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sibanye counts the cost of three-month strike at ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Woolworths says it is not Checkers, ‘we have the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.