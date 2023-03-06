Companies

WATCH: Bidvest delivers double-digit profit growth

06 March 2023 - 20:31
Picture: MASI LOSI

Bidvest has delivered strong half-year results, reporting a 14% rise in revenue, while headline earnings per share came in 15.3% higher. This comes as most of its divisions performed well, with six out of seven divisions achieving real trading profit growth. Business Day TV unpacked the results with CEO Mpumi Madisa.

