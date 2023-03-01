Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Everything that is wrong with this country can be blamed on the government, which has fostered a culture of of apathy and criminality
Turkish company rejects ‘any allegations of impropriety on its part’ and insinuations of graft
ANC deputy president says renewal requires stronger alliance with the SACP and Cosatu
Business Day TV speaks to Aspen CEO Stephen Saad
Naamsa says the 2.6% increase is ‘firm and momentum-building’, though exports slumped by 11.5%
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Top consumer and luxury goods companies see rise in sales of everything from cosmetics to condoms since Beijing ended strict Covid-19 curbs
Batsmen ensure Proteas are still in control heading into Thursday against a spirited West Indies
Spec sheet upgrades centre on Xtra Cab with a focus on safety
Aspen has reported a 15% drop in interim headline earnings per share. The drugmaker says the decline was mainly due to inflationary pressures, supply chain issues and the loss of Covid-19 vaccine sales. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Stephen Saad for more detail on the performance.
WATCH: Aspen posts lower half-year profit
