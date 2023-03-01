WATCH: Aspen posts lower half-year profit

Companies

01 March 2023 - 20:52
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Aspen has reported a 15% drop in interim headline earnings per share. The drugmaker says the decline was mainly due to inflationary pressures, supply chain issues and the loss of Covid-19 vaccine sales. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Stephen Saad for more detail on the performance.

