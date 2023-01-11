Companies / Mining

Higher rainfall dampens Tharisa’s production

Chrome and PGM miner remains confident about the future as the world moves to green energy

11 January 2023 - 13:20 Nico Gous

Chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Tharisa on Wednesday reported lower quarterly output as a result of high rainfall, variable run-of-mine stockpiles and processing of oxidised ore.

PGM output for the three months to end-December fell 5.7% quarter on quarter to 42.7koz while chrome production was down 8% as a result of “unprecedented” rainfall, Tharisa said, adding that total reef mined fell 17.7% to 1,081.5kt and total reef tonnes milled was down slightly to 1,427.4kt...

