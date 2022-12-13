Companies / Mining

Chris Griffith falls on sword to let Gold Fields move on

CEO takes the blame for the failed deal to buy Canadian miner Yamana Gold and will step down at the end of December

13 December 2022 - 08:10 Nico Gous and Denene Erasmus
Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith has taken the blame for the failed deal to buy Yamana Gold, a rival in Canada, and will step down at the end of December.

“The board and I agree that the company’s strategy, including growing the value and quality of the portfolio, continues to be the right one, but we also felt that the Yamana setback should not be allowed to impede the company’s strategy,” he said in a statement issued by the gold miner on Tuesday...

