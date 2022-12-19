Companies / Mining

Jubilee upbeat after water upgrades in Zambia

The metals processing company expects a big ramp-up in production

BL Premium
19 December 2022 - 12:36 Nico Gous

Jubilee Metals has finished the upgrade of water infrastructure at its Roan Project in Zambia — which hampered the production levels of the metals processing company — but believes it will not be unleashed.

“The installation of the new dedicated water infrastructure and upgraded power and feed supply infrastructure have been completed successfully with the restart of operations back to nameplate capacity,” the company, valued at R6.32bn on the JSE, said on Monday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.