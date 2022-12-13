Optimum Coal Mine ‘depends on mini-pit contractors’

Rupture of US-Canada pipeline could mean US crude stocks declined by 3.9-million barrels in the week to December 9
The ANC needs to understand the implications for SA were it to end up on the wrong side of what looks like becoming another global conflict
Economist Roelof Botha has urged the state to start spending extra tax on infrastructure
DA leader John Steenhuisen says Phala Phala ‘the same as Nkandla’, EFF says president is a ‘constitutional delinquent’
Sacci’s BCI shows that the disruptive effects of Covid-19 over the past three or so years have been overcome
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
The accord, which requires board approval, enables the government to address its precarious public finances and support the ailing cedi
Assistant coach Loubscher says the French visitors play ‘a massive kicking game’ and try to force mistakes
Company describes it as a collectible piece designed for select occasions
The business rescue practitioners of Optimum Coal Mine (OCM) have defended the use of mini-pit contractors, whom they say provide a lifeline for the operation.
The view is contained in court papers filed this week in support of their case to have preservation orders over the assets of the mine suspended pending an appeal. The NPA, which was granted the preservation orders, is opposing the application.
The NPA obtained the preservation orders under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act on the grounds that the mine was obtained unlawfully by the Guptas in the course of their business dealings with the administration of former President Jacob Zuma. The NPA wants the mine forfeited to the state so that it can be sold at market value.
In a presentation to parliament’s justice and correctional services committee Monday, NPA deputy national director of public prosecutions Ouma Rabaji-Rathabatha expressed concern at the erosion of the mine’s value. She said the curator of the mine, Peter van den Steen of Metis Strategic Advisors, had reported the mini-pit contractors earned R6.3bn in the seven months from March while OCM had earned only R28.5m in royalties.
In an affidavit filed on Monday, business rescue practitioner Kurt Knoop said on behalf of the three other practitioners — Johan Klopper, Kgashane Monyela and Juanito Damons — that the income from the mini-pit contractors was crucial for OCM to keep operating. The NPA’s claim that value was being dissipated was hollow, he added.
“In relation to the curator’s concerns regarding the mini-pit contracts the unavoidable truth of the matter is that OCM requires funding to cover its monthly expenses,” Knoop said.
“The only way for it to do so is through the mini-pit mining contracts. The need for funding arose, and the mini-pit contracts were concluded, well before the preservation application was launched and the order granted, and before the coal price surged.”
The revenue generated by the mini-pit mines had enabled OCM to meet its monthly obligations, including its care and maintenance obligations. Without them, OCM would have been liquidated, Knoop said.
“Upon our appointment, the business rescue practitioners found the mine and assets in a state of neglect and disrepair owing to the lack of maintenance and capital investment by the Guptas, Knoop says in the affidavit.
“There was ongoing vandalism of the property and the business rescue practitioners had no funds or electricity with which to secure it. This is what led to the BRPs commencing the mini-pit mining operations as a vital source of funding.”
Knoop said the mini-pit contracts were and remain the only viable way of funding OCM.
“Without them, OCM would fall back into the state of rack and ruin (as it was when we were first appointed in February 2018), and all our efforts to arrest that degradation would have been in vain. If the funding from the mini-pits is cut off, OCM’s property will not be preserved, and the purpose of the preservation order will be defeated.”
The business rescue practitioners had acknowledged that the pricing in the mini-pit mining contracts does not reflect the current market-related rates, Knoop said.
“However, this is not because of anything untoward by us or the mini-pit contractors. It is only because the contracts were concluded before the coal price escalated so dramatically. At the time they were concluded, the rates were market-related.”
Knoop said the contracts are valid, binding and enforceable against OCM and could not be changed unilaterally, though the business rescue practitioners were trying to restructure them and had made some progress in this regard.
“The contracts were validly concluded at rates that were correctly calculated at the time,” he said.
ensorl@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Optimum Coal Mine ‘depends on mini-pit contractors’
Business rescue practitioners say the small-scale operators are providing crucial revenue and want the court to suspend preservation orders granted to the NPA
The business rescue practitioners of Optimum Coal Mine (OCM) have defended the use of mini-pit contractors, whom they say provide a lifeline for the operation.
The view is contained in court papers filed this week in support of their case to have preservation orders over the assets of the mine suspended pending an appeal. The NPA, which was granted the preservation orders, is opposing the application.
The NPA obtained the preservation orders under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act on the grounds that the mine was obtained unlawfully by the Guptas in the course of their business dealings with the administration of former President Jacob Zuma. The NPA wants the mine forfeited to the state so that it can be sold at market value.
In a presentation to parliament’s justice and correctional services committee Monday, NPA deputy national director of public prosecutions Ouma Rabaji-Rathabatha expressed concern at the erosion of the mine’s value. She said the curator of the mine, Peter van den Steen of Metis Strategic Advisors, had reported the mini-pit contractors earned R6.3bn in the seven months from March while OCM had earned only R28.5m in royalties.
In an affidavit filed on Monday, business rescue practitioner Kurt Knoop said on behalf of the three other practitioners — Johan Klopper, Kgashane Monyela and Juanito Damons — that the income from the mini-pit contractors was crucial for OCM to keep operating. The NPA’s claim that value was being dissipated was hollow, he added.
“In relation to the curator’s concerns regarding the mini-pit contracts the unavoidable truth of the matter is that OCM requires funding to cover its monthly expenses,” Knoop said.
“The only way for it to do so is through the mini-pit mining contracts. The need for funding arose, and the mini-pit contracts were concluded, well before the preservation application was launched and the order granted, and before the coal price surged.”
The revenue generated by the mini-pit mines had enabled OCM to meet its monthly obligations, including its care and maintenance obligations. Without them, OCM would have been liquidated, Knoop said.
“Upon our appointment, the business rescue practitioners found the mine and assets in a state of neglect and disrepair owing to the lack of maintenance and capital investment by the Guptas, Knoop says in the affidavit.
“There was ongoing vandalism of the property and the business rescue practitioners had no funds or electricity with which to secure it. This is what led to the BRPs commencing the mini-pit mining operations as a vital source of funding.”
Knoop said the mini-pit contracts were and remain the only viable way of funding OCM.
“Without them, OCM would fall back into the state of rack and ruin (as it was when we were first appointed in February 2018), and all our efforts to arrest that degradation would have been in vain. If the funding from the mini-pits is cut off, OCM’s property will not be preserved, and the purpose of the preservation order will be defeated.”
The business rescue practitioners had acknowledged that the pricing in the mini-pit mining contracts does not reflect the current market-related rates, Knoop said.
“However, this is not because of anything untoward by us or the mini-pit contractors. It is only because the contracts were concluded before the coal price escalated so dramatically. At the time they were concluded, the rates were market-related.”
Knoop said the contracts are valid, binding and enforceable against OCM and could not be changed unilaterally, though the business rescue practitioners were trying to restructure them and had made some progress in this regard.
“The contracts were validly concluded at rates that were correctly calculated at the time,” he said.
ensorl@businesslive.co.za
Optimum Coal Mine’s value is being eroded, NPA says
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Glencore was no hapless victim of the Guptas as Zondo implied
Zimbabwean miner Hwange plans to ramp up coal operations amid Russia-Ukraine disruptions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Optimum Coal Mine’s value is being eroded, NPA says
No high-profile politicians in the dock yet as NPA’s deadline nears
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Glencore was no hapless victim of the Guptas as Zondo ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.