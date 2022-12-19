Companies / Mining

Miner dies at Harmony’s Kusasalethu mine

The employee dies in fall-of-ground incident after a seismic event last Thursday

19 December 2022 - 13:31 Nico Gous

An employee of Harmony Gold died in a mining accident last Thursday following a seismic event at Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville in Gauteng, the company said in a brief statement on Monday.

That led to the employee dying in a so-called fall-of-ground incident, the gold miner, valued at R35.87bn on the JSE, said...

