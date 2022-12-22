Questions linger over Chris Griffith’s exit

Chris Griffith's mysterious and hasty departure from Gold Fields bodes ill for the miner after a clutch of resignations - and a raft of projects to crack on with
Having forecast that a failure to secure the $6bn takeover of Yamana Gold would not be a reason to quit Gold Fields, CEO Chris Griffith did exactly that. Five weeks after accepting defeat to rival companies for Yamana, Griffith "jumped out of a window", proverbially speaking. But was it defenestration?
Probably, it was. Analysts have submitted a number of theories for Griffith going quietly, but they all swim upstream of his formidable track record. Ever since becoming a CEO in 2008 at Kumba Iron Ore, Griffith has been a guy for the hard yards. He turned Anglo’s miner around and managed a huge restructuring at his next post, Anglo’s 80%-owned Anglo American Platinum...
