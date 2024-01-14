POULTRY
Astral Foods may bounce back in 2024 after torrid year
Rolling blackouts, water disruptions and bird flu cost the poultry producer about R2bn in the year to September
14 January 2024 - 18:40
Astral Foods could bounce back this year after SA’s biggest poultry producer suffered its first loss since listing on the JSE in more than two decades.
While the operating backdrop remains challenging and uncertain with national elections on the horizon, Astral and other poultry producers are more likely to benefit from the low base set in 2023 when record power outages and decaying municipal infrastructure added to high production costs...
