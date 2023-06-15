The residential developer has emerged as a more reliable dividend payer than many of the JSE’s beleaguered Reits
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Astral on the cheap cheap, sell Exxaro
Gary Booysen, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss, on what the smart money is doing
Gary Booysen, portfolio manager: Rand Swiss
Buy: Astral Foods
Poultry producer Astral Foods is a cyclical business buffeted relentlessly by factors outside its control. Everything from the weather in Brazil to the war in Ukraine influences its key input costs by affecting the price of maize and soya. Add load-shedding to the mix, which has led to bottlenecks in individual quick freezing production, and you might wonder why this is my buy recommendation. The answer is value. The last set of results was appalling, but soft-commodity input prices have dropped significantly and bottlenecks look to be through the system. The stock has been beaten down and this is now a recovery play in a critical sector in South Africa. Buy between R135 and R145.
Sell: Exxaro
Coal miner Exxaro has struggled to take advantage of record coal prices largely due to logistical constraints. Immediately after the outbreak of the Ukraine-Russia war global energy prices rocketed but Exxaro was hampered by its reduced ability to export. Prices have now more than halved from their peak after a relatively warm winter in Europe meant lower demand. International supply chains have adjusted, with European inventories now high and excess volume being redirected to China (which is suppressing Asian prices further). Lower global coal prices will affect Exxaro’s results. It’s also important to remember that a large portion of Exxaro’s revenue is tied to Eskom, so risks to the company’s outlook remain high. All this, and I’ve yet to mention the longer-term structural headwinds for coal in an increasingly regulated, low-carbon future.
