Bird flu outbreaks contribute to Quantum Foods’ first loss
Epidemic will also affect its 2024 year, the feed and poultry producer warns
01 December 2023 - 10:11
UPDATED 03 December 2023 - 17:31
Load-shedding, SA’s worst bird flu epidemic yet and the railways breakdown eviscerated Quantum Eggs’ profitability and led to its first annual loss since it listed in 2014.
It has been selling eggs at a loss. Though it says higher egg prices will allow it to recover, the current bird flu epidemic will also affect its 2024 year. ..
