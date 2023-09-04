RCL hit by load-shedding and high maize costs
Company reports a slump in annual headline earnings
04 September 2023 - 20:52
RCL Foods has reported an annual headline earnings per share slump of 45% as a result of increased costs, load-shedding, struggles at its Rainbow chicken business and the extra sugar levy it had to pay.
The company, which reported its year to end-June results on Monday, owns a range of food brands including Bobtail pet food, Yum Yum peanut butter, Nola mayonnaise. Ouma rusks, Sunbake bread, Pieman’s pies, Rainbow and Selati sugar. ..
