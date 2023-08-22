Hit from Philippines projects sends Aveng’s profit from black to red
Infrastructure and mining group reports loss of R1.3bn
Infrastructure, resource and mining group Aveng went from black to red as its annual profit disappeared in 2023 after taking a big hit in its Southeast Asia business unit of its McConnell Dowell, primarily from the Batangas liquefied natural gas (BLNG) terminal project in the Philippines.
McConnell Dowell, one of Aveng’s cash-generative core businesses, was contracted by FGEN LNG, owned by Philippine power producer First Gen, in 2020 to construct the BLNG project which would help bring liquefied natural gas into the country. But after a string of delays Aveng’s client called in (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/industrials/2023-07-23-aveng-warns-investors-of-more-pain-after-southeast-asia-gas-project-setback/) more than R500m in project guarantees in April...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.