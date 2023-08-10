AECI’s strategy to cut reliance on Eskom gains pace
AECI said another two renewable energy installations are scheduled for commissioning in the first quarter of 2024 at major production sites
10 August 2023 - 17:32
Chemicals and explosives group AECI has made progress in its effort to reduce electricity supply risks to its business and to prioritise renewable energy alternatives, having completed the first phase of its solar installations.
The R11bn JSE-listed company said on Thursday that it had installed and commissioned a 1MW solar project at Chem Park, its AECI chemicals manufacturing site in Johannesburg, marking the first stage of a four-phase programme that will ultimately see 14.3MW per year of solar-powered electricity generated at selected operating sites in SA...
