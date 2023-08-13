Cannabis maker heads for September listing
Cilo Cybin to focus on exports to Europe and Australia
13 August 2023 - 07:45
Medical cannabis manufacturer Cilo Cybin is set to make its debut on the JSE’s Alternative Exchange before the end of September as it focuses on export opportunities into Europe and Australia.
The company, which has a licence to cultivate, process, package, label and sell medical cannabis products, initially planned to list late last year but was unable to reach the minimum capital requirement for a listing as a special-purpose acquisition company. ..
