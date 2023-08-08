Stanlib buys majority stake in renewable energy group Solareff
Subsidiary GridCars is one of SA’s biggest providers of EV charging service equipment and infrastructure
08 August 2023 - 10:55
UPDATED 09 August 2023 - 19:57
Stanlib, with more than R600bn in assets under management, has agreed to invest in renewable energy group Solareff and subsidiary GridCars.
Since its establishment in 2009, GridCars has become one of SA’s biggest providers of electric vehicle (EV) charging service equipment, charging station infrastructure and management systems...
