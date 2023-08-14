Nampak appoints Phil Roux as permanent CEO
Company’s lenders have agreed to refinance its debt
14 August 2023 - 11:18
Embattled packaging group Nampak has appointed Phil Roux as its permanent CEO and said its lenders had agreed to refinance its debt which enables the company to proceed with sweeping changes to secure its future.
Roux has been acting CEO since April after previous incumbent Erik Smuts resigned from the company, which was once the darling of the stock market...
