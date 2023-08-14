Hulamin profit doubles despite lower sales
The aluminium group benefited from the weaker rand and lower rand prices
14 August 2023 - 09:25
The interim profit of aluminium group Hulamin more than doubled despite reporting lower sales as it was helped by the weaker rand and lower aluminium rand prices.
The company, valued at about R1bn on the JSE, said in its results for the six months to end-June that profit surged to R294.3m even though revenue declined 7% and volumes were down as the cost of goods sold fell 12.5%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.