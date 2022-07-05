Nampak shares leap after it gets extra six months to pay down R1bn in debt
05 July 2022 - 09:29
Shares of indebted packaging company Nampak were on track for their best day in three months on Tuesday after it said lenders have pushed back repayment of R1bn in debt by about six months to April 2023, buying it additional time to avoid a rights issue.
Africa’s largest diversified packaging group’s push into the continent has seen it rack up a debt pile that stood at R5bn at the end of March. But in 2021 Nampak’s lenders gave it a reprieve when they pushed back the date to complete the repayment of part of it by nine months to the end of September. ..
