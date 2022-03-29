Companies / Industrials Nampak’s growth is a juggling act for CEO Erik Smuts Investing for growth has to be balanced with working capital levels and debt covenant demands B L Premium

Nampak CEO Erik Smuts is facing a tight balancing act between investing in growth opportunities in the rest of Africa and maintaining working capital at reasonable levels while meeting debt covenant requirements.

This comes as the group eyes expansion in its SA, Angolan and Nigerian operations amid a boom in aluminium cans, while the deadline for an assessment on the company’s ability to repay lenders looms on June 30...